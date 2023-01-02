Youth critically injured in mishap, locals set bus on fire in Odisha's Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 21-year-old youth was critically injured after his motorcycle was hit by a passenger bus near Jubilee petrol pump on NH-18 on Sunday. The victim, Tusarkanta Si (21) of Fania village within Suliapada police limits was rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where his left leg was amputated.

Si also fractured his right leg in the accident. Eyewitnesses said the bus named ‘Ranjeeta’ was enroute to the petrol pump from a garage when it hit Si’s motorcycle. The bus was not carrying any passenger when the incident occurred.

Irked over the mishap, locals set the bus on fire. A fire services team from Baripada town rushed to the spot and extinguished the flame. Personnel of Baripada Town police along with SDPO Prakash James Toppo visited the spot and brought the bus to the reserve police ground in Bhanjpur. At least five persons were detained by Baripada Town police for setting fire to the bus. Investigation into the matter is on.

