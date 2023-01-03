Home States Odisha

Sambalpur lawyers to resume work from January 3

After a stalemate of around 20 days, lawyers of Sambalpur bar association (SBA) have agreed to resume work in the district court from Tuesday.

Published: 03rd January 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur Lawyers, Lawyers strike

Representational image Sambalpur lawyers on strike. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After a stalemate of around 20 days, lawyers of the Sambalpur bar association (SBA) have agreed to resume work in the district court from Tuesday. Members of SBA were abstaining from work following the arrest of lawyers in connection with the vandalism in the district court complex on December 12.

Member of the central action committee (CAC) of all bar associations of western Odisha Pramod Dash said, “Lawyers gathered at the district court on Monday. It was unanimously decided that the lawyers will resume normal work from tomorrow (Tuesday).”

On December 12, a mob barged into the premises of the Sambalpur district court over the demand for the establishment of a high court bench in Sambalpur. They ransacked the court and chamber of the district judge. Following the incident, the Supreme Court had asked Odisha police to take stringent action against those involved in the vandalism. At least 39 people including 30 lawyers were arrested in this connection. 

As concerns were raised over the usual functioning of the court and the inconvenience faced by the public, a delegation of BJP had earlier met the judges of Sambalpur court, lawyers of different bar associations, RDC (North), district collector and SP and stressed the need for granting bail to the arrested lawyers to restore normalcy. However, the arrested lawyers are yet to be released from prison. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur lawyers CAC Odisha Pramod Dash
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp