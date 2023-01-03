Home States Odisha

Three cops suspended for escape of accused from custody

Published: 03rd January 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada SP Vivekananda Sharma on Monday suspended three cops including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in connection with the escape of a murder accused from the custody of Kalyansingpur police. 

ASI Manoj Malik and constables Damburu Pidipaka and Rangarao Marandi were placed under suspension for dereliction of duty which led to the escape of murder accused Damburu Pusika (25) from police custody on December 30.

On December 27, Damburu and his brother Minduru Pusika (21) of Lamba village in Parasali panchayat had a fight over a feast. The matter was amicably solved by village elders. However, in the evening, Damburu attacked Minduru with an axe killing him on the spot. 

Though villagers informed Kalyansingpur police about the incident, the latter reportedly did not go to Lamba as it was a Maoist-infested area. The next day, Minduru’s mother Teladi Pusika (43) reached Kalyansingpur police station and lodged a complaint.

On December 29, police reached the village and seized Minduru’s body for autopsy. Damburu was also arrested. The next day, police were preparing to produce Damburu in the local court when the accused escaped on the pretext of answering nature’s call. Efforts are underway to nab Damburu who is still at large.

