Home States Odisha

Anganwadi workers storm Capital, demand pay hike

After government assurance, they have put the protest on hold till February second week

Published: 04th January 2023 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Members of All Odisha Anganwadi Association hold a protest rally at Rajmahal over their various demands, in Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | Shamim Qureshy

Members of All Odisha Anganwadi Association hold a protest rally at Rajmahal over their various demands, in Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | Shamim Qureshy 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday agreed to consider the grievances of agitating Anganwadi workers after thousands of them stormed the Janpath road and marched towards Naveen Niwas to submit their eight-point charter of demands.

A six-member team of agitating workers then went to Lok Seva Bhawan and met chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra seeking an early resolution of their demands including a hike in remuneration. They informed after the meeting that he has assured that the government will look into their issues. A further meeting in this regard will be convened next month.

Accordingly, the representatives said, they have put the ongoing protest on hold till February second week.
Later a delegation of the agitating workers also went to the chief minister’s residence and thanked him for considering their grievances. The Anganwadi workers also conveyed New Year wishes to the CM. Earlier in the day, thousands of Anganwadi workers, protesting for the last 45 days, lay seize to Janpath road near Station square and sat on a dharna at Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

The members, under the banner of All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers Association, carried out a huge rally in the afternoon, which paralysed the Janpath road, putting commuters at great inconvenience. As they started marching towards Naveen Niwas, police cordoned off the road at Rajmahal Square forcing the agitators to go back to the protest site at Mahatma Gandhi Marg.  

The association president Sumita Mohapatra said that their demand includes a hike of monthly honorarium to Rs 18,000 for Anganwadi workers and Rs 9,000 for helpers and a government employee tag for all these workers. The agitating members also demanded retirement assistance of Rs 5 lakh and a monthly pension of a minimum of Rs 5,000, abolition of mini-Anganwadi worker status and reinstatement of Anganwadi workers, who were dismissed during the 2018 agitation among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi workers Janpath road Naveen Niwas Lok Seva Bhawan
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp