First CIB meet outside Delhi at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on January 8

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar is all set to host a crucial meeting of the central institute body (CIB), the highest empowered committee of all AIIMS, on January 8.

This is for the first time that the CIB meet is being organised outside AIIMS Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MoS for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar will attend the meeting along with union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, presidents, directors and deputy directors (administration) of 22 AIIMS and CIB members, including some MPs.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the national meet as around 150 delegates, including the highest authorities of all new AIIMS and senior health professionals, are expected to assemble here. Star hotels in Bhubaneswar and Puri have been booked for the guests.

"Apart from the review on financial, infrastructure and recruitment status of all new AIIMS, several contentious issues and enforcement of policies are expected to be discussed in the CIB meet," said an AIIMS official.

The body is also likely to take a decision on the much-awaited rotation of headship in departments and centres at all AIIMS. Earlier, a five-member expert panel was framed to consider the proposal of rotation of headship after every five years.

Though the proposal was discussed in the CIB meeting in 2021, a detailed deliberation on this issue was demanded by some members. It led to the formation of the panel for its advantage and disadvantage and the smooth functioning of departments in AIIMS.

The 'rotation of headship' after every five years is one of the key recommendations of the MS Valiathan committee that had suggested measures for improving the functioning of AIIMS.

Prior to the CIB meet, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will hold its fourth convocation on January 7. All three union ministers are slated to attend the convocation ceremony. A first-of-its-kind burn care centre set up at a cost of Rs 21 crore will be inaugurated on this occasion.

Developed with financial assistance from NTPC, the comprehensive burn centre has 36 beds, including a five-bed intensive care unit, two modular operation theatres and a whirlpool shower jet bathing system along with a skin bank.

The union health minister will also lay the foundation stone for a 150-bed critical care hospital to be built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore on the AIIMS campus.

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar is all set to host a crucial meeting of the central institute body (CIB), the highest empowered committee of all AIIMS, on January 8. This is for the first time that the CIB meet is being organised outside AIIMS Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MoS for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar will attend the meeting along with union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, presidents, directors and deputy directors (administration) of 22 AIIMS and CIB members, including some MPs. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the national meet as around 150 delegates, including the highest authorities of all new AIIMS and senior health professionals, are expected to assemble here. Star hotels in Bhubaneswar and Puri have been booked for the guests. "Apart from the review on financial, infrastructure and recruitment status of all new AIIMS, several contentious issues and enforcement of policies are expected to be discussed in the CIB meet," said an AIIMS official. The body is also likely to take a decision on the much-awaited rotation of headship in departments and centres at all AIIMS. Earlier, a five-member expert panel was framed to consider the proposal of rotation of headship after every five years. Though the proposal was discussed in the CIB meeting in 2021, a detailed deliberation on this issue was demanded by some members. It led to the formation of the panel for its advantage and disadvantage and the smooth functioning of departments in AIIMS. The 'rotation of headship' after every five years is one of the key recommendations of the MS Valiathan committee that had suggested measures for improving the functioning of AIIMS. Prior to the CIB meet, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will hold its fourth convocation on January 7. All three union ministers are slated to attend the convocation ceremony. A first-of-its-kind burn care centre set up at a cost of Rs 21 crore will be inaugurated on this occasion. Developed with financial assistance from NTPC, the comprehensive burn centre has 36 beds, including a five-bed intensive care unit, two modular operation theatres and a whirlpool shower jet bathing system along with a skin bank. The union health minister will also lay the foundation stone for a 150-bed critical care hospital to be built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore on the AIIMS campus.