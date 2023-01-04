Home States Odisha

Poison whiff in Joda lady doctor’s death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Even as questions remain unanswered about the circumstances that led to the death of lady doctor Subhashree Kar in Joda urban primary health centre (UPHC), the postmortem report has apparently suggested that she died of poisoning.

The additional district medical officer of Keonjhar on Tuesday handed over the autopsy report of Subhashree to Joda police. Sources said the report revealed that the lady doctor might have died due to poisoning. 

However, as there is no forensic laboratory in the district, viscera and other samples have been sent to Bhubaneswar for testing to get a clear picture of Subhashree’s death. After an autopsy was performed at the district headquarters hospital, the lady doctor’s body was handed over to her family members on the day. Meanwhile, police are planning to interrogate Subhashree’s male friend with whom she was reportedly in a relationship.

Additional SP of Keonjhar Biranchi Dehuri said a special team has been formed to investigate the lady doctor’s death. Efforts are underway to trace her male friend Dr Dibyaranjan Majhi and bring him in for interrogation. 

On December 20, Subhashree had filed a complaint at Joda police station alleging that Dibyaranjan, who worked as a doctor in a private mining company in Rugudi, kept sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and her statements were recorded in Barbil JMFC court.

Police sources said the staff of Joda UPHC who were present at the party thrown by Subhashree on December 31 night, are being interrogated. The lady doctor and six other staff celebrated the New Year on the UPHC premises, the video of which has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, she is seen dancing with the health centre staff. The celebrations reportedly went on till 12.30 am following which Subhashree went to her room on the first floor of the health centre. The next day, she was found dead in her room. 

