CBI registers case against retired railway official

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch on Tuesday registered a case against the retired principal chief operation manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR), Pramod Kumar Jena under the Prevention of Corruption Act and carried out searches on the premises linked to him.

Jena, a 1987 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, was reportedly found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.92 crore. On Wednesday, the central agency conducted searches at various places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur. “About Rs 10 lakh cash was recovered from the property of Jena on the day and further searches are continuing,” said sources.

The CBI received information that 60-year-old Jena had amassed disproportionate assets while serving in ECoR in different positions like additional divisional railway manager, chief freight transportation manager, chief commercial manager, chief traffic planning manager, principal chief commercial manager, and others.

Jena had retired on November 30, 2022. His legitimate income was calculated at Rs 2.36 crore but he amassed assets which is nearly double the amount. “Jena amassed disproportionate assets between April 2005 and March 2022, which he could not account for satisfactorily. A case was registered and further probe is continuing,” said CBI sources.

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch on Tuesday registered a case against the retired principal chief operation manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR), Pramod Kumar Jena under the Prevention of Corruption Act and carried out searches on the premises linked to him. Jena, a 1987 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, was reportedly found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.92 crore. On Wednesday, the central agency conducted searches at various places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur. “About Rs 10 lakh cash was recovered from the property of Jena on the day and further searches are continuing,” said sources. The CBI received information that 60-year-old Jena had amassed disproportionate assets while serving in ECoR in different positions like additional divisional railway manager, chief freight transportation manager, chief commercial manager, chief traffic planning manager, principal chief commercial manager, and others. Jena had retired on November 30, 2022. His legitimate income was calculated at Rs 2.36 crore but he amassed assets which is nearly double the amount. “Jena amassed disproportionate assets between April 2005 and March 2022, which he could not account for satisfactorily. A case was registered and further probe is continuing,” said CBI sources.