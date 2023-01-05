Computer-assisted learning laboratory unveiled at SCB’s Pharmacology department

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A computer-assisted learning (CAL) laboratory was inaugurated in the Pharmacology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. As the National Medical Commission (NMC) has banned animal experiments, the CAL laboratory which was inaugurated by the dean and principal Prof Prasanjeet Mohanty will help 250 medical students pursuing a Pharmacology course at SCB MCH to go for experimenting with the same through simulation.

Special software provided by the Indian Pharmacology Society is being used in the CAL laboratory to facilitate the students in experimenting animal ethics through simulation. Laboratory-based practical classes, have been the cornerstone of both undergraduate and postgraduate pharmacology learning. Ethical issues with the use of animals and rapid development of information technology has led to newer trends in teaching and learning such as computer-assisted learning (CAL).

“This methodology is focusing on interactive instruction in a specific subject area and collection of animal experiments will encourage students to understand concepts in pharmacology. CAL offers a number of advantages to both students and teachers, most important by meeting the learning objectives. However, there may be few pitfalls during implementation in medical Colleges like it’s not dynamic in nature and can produce result as per provided software,” head of the Pharmacology department Professor Dr. Trupti Rekha Swain said and added that lab would also help in imparting online learning during any possible pandemic.

Among others, SCB MCH superintendent Prof Lucy Das, vice-principal Prof Geeta Sahu, Prof Bidyut Das, Prof Pratima Sahu, Prof RK Jena, Prof Minakshi Mohanty, Prof Jayant Panda and Prof Lity Mohanty were present on the occasion.

CUTTACK: A computer-assisted learning (CAL) laboratory was inaugurated in the Pharmacology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. As the National Medical Commission (NMC) has banned animal experiments, the CAL laboratory which was inaugurated by the dean and principal Prof Prasanjeet Mohanty will help 250 medical students pursuing a Pharmacology course at SCB MCH to go for experimenting with the same through simulation. Special software provided by the Indian Pharmacology Society is being used in the CAL laboratory to facilitate the students in experimenting animal ethics through simulation. Laboratory-based practical classes, have been the cornerstone of both undergraduate and postgraduate pharmacology learning. Ethical issues with the use of animals and rapid development of information technology has led to newer trends in teaching and learning such as computer-assisted learning (CAL). “This methodology is focusing on interactive instruction in a specific subject area and collection of animal experiments will encourage students to understand concepts in pharmacology. CAL offers a number of advantages to both students and teachers, most important by meeting the learning objectives. However, there may be few pitfalls during implementation in medical Colleges like it’s not dynamic in nature and can produce result as per provided software,” head of the Pharmacology department Professor Dr. Trupti Rekha Swain said and added that lab would also help in imparting online learning during any possible pandemic. Among others, SCB MCH superintendent Prof Lucy Das, vice-principal Prof Geeta Sahu, Prof Bidyut Das, Prof Pratima Sahu, Prof RK Jena, Prof Minakshi Mohanty, Prof Jayant Panda and Prof Lity Mohanty were present on the occasion.