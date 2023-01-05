Home States Odisha

File affidavit or pay fine, Odisha High Court warns govt

According to the petition there was not enough fire extinguishers available in the 2,600 bed capacity hospital and if the situation persists it could lead to disastrous consequences.

Published: 05th January 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit on the status of fire safety measures at the SCB Medical College Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack by January 16, or pay a fine of Rs 25,000. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman issued the direction on Wednesday while adjourning the matter to January 24 while hearing a PIL seeking direction for adequate fire safety arrangements at the state-run hospital.

The bench said, “Despite adjournment granted on November 9, 2022, to enable the state to file an affidavit it has not been filed. additional government advocate DK Mohanty undertakes that the affidavit will be positively filed on or before January 16, failing which the state government will pay costs of Rs 25,000 in form of a demand draft in favour of Superintendent SCBMCH and place before the court the proof of payment of the fine on the next date.”

“If no such affidavit is filed the Director of Health will remain present in court either physically or in virtual mode,” the bench also ordered. Maitree Sansad, a Cuttack-based socio-cultural organisation filed the PIL on October 13, 2015. Advocate Ajay Mohanty appeared on behalf of Maitree Sansad.

According to the petition, there were not enough fire extinguishers available in the 2,600-bed capacity hospital and if the situation persists it could lead to disastrous consequences. The petition also alleged that after a survey of SCBMCH a special team of Orissa Fire Services had asked the concerned authorities to install fire-resistant mechanisms in all the departments. But the measures are yet to be implemented.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court affidavit fire safety measures SCB Medical College Hospital
India Matters
University Grants Commission. (File photo | PTI)
Foreign varsities will need UGC's nod to set up campuses in India
Ishan Kishan (Photo | AP)
T20I ICC rankings: Ishan Kishan jumps 10 places to 23rd, Hooda re-enters top 100
The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)
Madras HC trashes petition seeking disqualification of TN Governor for 'holding office of profit'
Celebrations for the first flight that took off for New Goa Manohar International Airport (GOX) from Hyderabad (Photo | Twitter)
Goa's 2nd international airport starts operations, first flight lands from Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp