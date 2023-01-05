Odisha CM opens world's largest hockey stadium, announces Rs 1 cr for each player if India wins HWC

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the world's largest hockey stadium at Rourkela ahead of the men's FIH Hockey World Cup which begins on January 13.

Built at a cost of over Rs 260 crore in a record 15 months, the world-class Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (BMHS) is capable of hosting over 20,000 spectators.

Around 20 matches of the 44 matches will be played in the new state-of-the-art stadium. The remaining 24 matches, including the final, will be played at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The chief minister also dedicated the World Cup village developed at a cost of around Rs 85 crore on the stadium campus. The complex has all amenities, including a practice pitch, fitness centre, hydrotherapy pool, dressing and changing room and a 225-room residential complex, developed in a record nine months, with five-star facilities capable of accommodating four hundred players.

The enviable BMHS complex is expected to offer a holistic environment to the participating world cup teams. Taj Group has been roped in by Hockey India to offer impeccable service and hospitality that reflects the culture of Odisha.

After inaugurating the stadium, Naveen in his inimitable style asked in Odia ‘aapan mane khusi to’ (are you all happy) and to thunderous applause, he replied, ‘mu bhi bahut khusi’ (I am also very happy).

Newly inaugurated World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex, ahead of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, in Rourkela. (Photo | PTI)

Interacting with the men’s India hockey team, the Odisha CM announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for each player of the Indian hockey team if they win the World Cup and wished them luck for the event. The players praised the Odisha government and thanked the CM for developing a holistic ecosystem for hockey.

The chief minister visited the DAV pond venue and laid the foundation stone of 359 projects amounting to Rs 1,109 crore including multiple smart city projects. He also inaugurated the 'Mo Bus' (my bus) services in the steel city with a fleet of 25 buses providing hassle-free movement, especially, during the hockey world cup matches.

Later, Naveen inaugurated the new government medical college and hospital at Sundargarh constructed at a cost of Rs 417.77 crore with the CSR contribution of NTCP. He interacted with the first batch of medical students.

Thousands of people and hockey fans from across the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district thronged the BHMS to welcome the CM and hockey players.

Prominent among others, Sports Minister Tusharkanit Behera, 5T secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian, Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, IDCO Managing Director Bhupendra Singh Poonia and Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh were present.

