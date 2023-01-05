Home States Odisha

Odisha HC holds New Year’s meet

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Orissa High Court organised a New Year's meeting on its premises on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Orissa High Court organised a New Year’s meeting on its premises on Wednesday. During the event, Chief Justice Dr S Muralidhar announced that the high court has initiated a system to send automated SMS alerts to the advocates regarding the defects found in their cases.

The system will facilitate the advocates to know about the status of their cases and help them to remove the defects found in them, he said. Such initiatives by the High Court will enhance the cooperation between the bar and the bench, said High Court Bar Association President Kali Prasanna. Advocate General Ashok Parija, president and office bearers of the High Court Bar Association, and others were present.

