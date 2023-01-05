Home States Odisha

Project-hit villagers violently close MCL’s new coal mine at Siarmal 

Since Monday, unease prevailed in the area as personnel of DBL performed the ground-breaking ceremony at Siarmal OCP site after driving away a small group of protestors.

Published: 05th January 2023

The office of DBL ransacked by project-affected villagers | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tension flared up at the Siarmal open cast project site as displaced people violently foiled attempts to open the new coal mine of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block on Tuesday.

A large number of project-affected villagers damaged more than two dozen heavy vehicles and excavation machines besides ransacking the temporary office of Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL), the MCL-appointed mine developer-cum-operator.

Since Monday, unease prevailed in the area as personnel of DBL performed the ground-breaking ceremony at the Siarmal OCP site after driving away a small group of protestors. However the next day, a large group of the project-affected persons reached the site and went on a rampage spree. At least three employees of DBL reportedly sustained injuries in the violence.

Sources said the agitating displaced people want MCL to abide by the instruction of the Supreme Court-appointed claim commission and settle compensation disbursement and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) issues before starting mining operations. 

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Himanshu Behera said the situation at the SOCP site is under control. Police patrolling has been intensified in the area. A case has been registered in the Hemgir police station against 10 villagers and around 300 unknown persons.

On December 23 last year, land losers went on a similar rampage spree at Vedanta’s newly-opened Jamkani coal mine in nearby Jharpalam panchayat under Hemgir block. Demanding hefty land compensation and settlement of R&R issues, the protestors also clashed with mine personnel. Since then, Jamkani mine has remained closed.  The SDPO informed that police are still deployed at the Jamkani coal mine.

