Russian found dead in ship had head injury

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Autopsy of 50-year-old Russian Sergey Milyakov who was found dead in a cargo vessel, was conducted at Kujang hospital on Wednesday. 

Dr Sagar Behera, who performed the autopsy, said the deceased Russian had suffered a head injury. He might have sustained the injury after collapsing in the cabin of the ship. Preliminary investigation suggests he died due to natural causes.

“However, the exact cause can be ascertained after the postmortem report comes. We have collected viscera and other samples which will be sent to the laboratory in Bhubaneswar for tests,” Behera added.

Additional SP Nimain Charan Sethy said police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection. Police also interrogated 22 crew members of MV AI Danah, the vessel in which Milyakov was found dead on Monday. Some crew members revealed that the Russian was ill while boarding the vessel.

Milyakov was the chief engineer of MV AI Danah which had anchored in Paradip Port. 

