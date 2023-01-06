Home States Odisha

BeMC privatises disposal of bio-medical waste in silk city

Special vehicles to collect bio-medical waste from the healthcare institutions were flagged off by mayor Sanghamitra Dalai and commissioner Sonal on Wednesday.

Published: 06th January 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

A vehicle for carrying bio-medical waste being flagged off in Berhampur | Express

A vehicle for carrying bio-medical waste being flagged off in Berhampur | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has privatised the management of bio-medical waste collected from urban health centres in silk city. The city has eight urban primary health centres and six urban health dispensaries. The health centres generate around 500 kg of bio-medical waste daily. In order to treat and manage the waste, the civic body has signed an MoU with Bhubaneswar-based Medicaid Marketing Services, said BeMC commissioner J Sonal.

Special vehicles to collect bio-medical waste from the healthcare institutions were flagged off by mayor Sanghamitra Dalai and commissioner Sonal on Wednesday. The bio-medical waste generated at the health centres situated at Uttaramukhi, Aga Sahi, Aska Road, Baikuntha Nagar, Red Cross, Khodasingi, Ambapua and Haridakhandi and urban health dispensaries at Minakshi Nagar, Tulsi Nagar, Gosaninuagaon, Ankuli, Ambapua and Haridakhandi will be lifted in the vehicles, said Sanghamitra.

The waste which was being buried in separate deep wells earlier will now be sent by eight vehicles to an incinerator plant set up by the company at Arakhapada in Seragada block, around 45 km from Berhampur. The incinerator plant has a capacity of seven tonnes.

“We are also collecting bio-medical waste from 10 private hospitals and nursing homes in Berhampur,” said Rabi Narayan Pasupalak, a partner of the company which has been working in the field for the last 15 years. As per records of the district health office, there are 170 private clinics and hospitals in Ganjam of which 140 are in Berhampur city. However, bio-medical waste management in these private healthcare centres remains a cause of concern.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Berhampur Municipal Corporation bio-medical waste
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp