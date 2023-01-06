Home States Odisha

No breakthrough yet in Salepur girl kidnap case

Meanwhile, Salepur police on Thursday conducted an investigation on the spot from where the girl was rescued with the help of a scientific team.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two days after a Plus Two first-year science student of Salepur College was kidnapped and rescued in an unconscious state with her hands and legs tied from a waste room located on the banks of Chitroptala river, police are still clueless about the culprits and the motive.   

On Tuesday at noon, the victim belonging to a minority community was waiting to board Mo Bus near the Salepur tehsil office to return home after finishing her classes. A colleague told the victim that her father is standing at the backside of the office. “Believing her, when I went to the backside of the office, two persons came, made me smell a handkerchief and shifted me to a car. I lost my senses after they made me sit in the car,” stated the victim after regaining consciousness at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Her uncle, Md Harun of Paradip had filed an FIR in this connection at Salepur police station.

Since the victim’s mobile phone was switched off, her worried family members searched for her when she did not return home on time. “At around 3 pm, we received a call from locals and rushed to the waste room and found her lying unconscious with legs and hands tied,” stated Harun in the FIR.

The victim was then rescued and rushed to Salepur CHC and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where she is undergoing treatment at the ICU of Medicine ward. “Some stupefying agent was administered to the girl due to which she lost her senses. She is recouping fast,” said the Head of the Medicine department Prof Jayant Panda.

Acting on the FIR, a kidnapping case has been registered and a probe initiated but no headway had yet been made in the matter. Displeased over the delay by local police in investigating and apprehending the accused, Salepur block BJD minority community cell president Sk Samim Akhtar met Cuttack SP (Rural) and submitted a representation.  

Meanwhile, Salepur police on Thursday conducted an investigation on the spot from where the girl was rescued with the help of a scientific team. “We are verifying CCTV footage of localities and efforts are on to nab the accused as soon as possible,” Salepur IIC Girija Shankar Patnaik.

