Odisha Human Rights Commission asks govt to pay Rs 5 lakh to kin of mishap victim

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday directed the state government to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the Ravenshaw University student Annapurna Choudhury who was mowed down by a speeding truck in Cuttack’s College Square area over three years back.

The OHRC has directed the additional chief secretary of the Home department to take steps for the payment of the compensation to the parents of the victim within two months. The Commission also asked to submit an action taken report by March 31.

OHRC observed that College Square is crowded with students and also noted the death of the young girl, a Plus III final-year student of Economics, was due to the dereliction of duty by the public servants for whose conduct the state was liable.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday directed the state government to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the Ravenshaw University student Annapurna Choudhury who was mowed down by a speeding truck in Cuttack’s College Square area over three years back. The OHRC has directed the additional chief secretary of the Home department to take steps for the payment of the compensation to the parents of the victim within two months. The Commission also asked to submit an action taken report by March 31. OHRC observed that College Square is crowded with students and also noted the death of the young girl, a Plus III final-year student of Economics, was due to the dereliction of duty by the public servants for whose conduct the state was liable.