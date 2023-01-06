Home States Odisha

Odisha Human Rights Commission asks govt to pay Rs 5 lakh to kin of mishap victim

The OHRC has directed the additional chief secretary of the Home department to take steps for the payment of the compensation to the parents of the victim within two months.

Published: 06th January 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Human Rights Commission, OHRC building

Odisha Human Rights Commission headquarters in Bhubaneswar (File photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday directed the state government to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the Ravenshaw University student Annapurna Choudhury who was mowed down by a speeding truck in Cuttack’s College Square area over three years back.

The OHRC has directed the additional chief secretary of the Home department to take steps for the payment of the compensation to the parents of the victim within two months. The Commission also asked to submit an action taken report by March 31.

OHRC observed that College Square is crowded with students and also noted the death of the young girl, a Plus III final-year student of Economics, was due to the dereliction of duty by the public servants for whose conduct the state was liable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Human Rights Commission Rs 5 lakh
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp