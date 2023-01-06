Home States Odisha

Two Tuskers on raid, villagers in Odisha lose sleep

Anganwadi centre, a school and six houses damaged by jumbos in last four days

Published: 06th January 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged entrance of Kadamadak upper primary school | Express

The damaged entrance of Kadamadak upper primary school | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Two tuskers are wreaking havoc in Rasamtala panchayat under the Karanjia forest range, triggering panic among the local residents. In the last four days, the elephants have damaged an Anganwadi centre, the entrance gate of a school and six houses in the panchayat. The tuskers were part of two herds and recently got separated.

Sources said the elephants are entering human settlements in search of food and causing large-scale damage in the area. At least three houses have been reportedly damaged in Kuduma village and one each in Patpadsha, Kadadiha and Kadamadak. Besides, the tuskers have partly damaged the Anganwadi centre at Patpadsha village and destroyed the main entrance of Kadamadak upper primary school.

Villagers alleged that the jumbos have devoured rice stored in many houses. “We are spending sleepless nights due to the rampaging tuskers. At least six houses and an Anganwadi centre have been damaged by the elephants. Due to inaction of forest personnel, we have suffered huge losses,” alleged victims Subash Sethy and Laxmidhar Mohanta.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Karanjia Srikant Naik said the two tuskers, one from Keonjhar district and the other from Jharkhand, entered the forest division after being separated from their herds.
The villagers affected by the tuskers have been asked to upload images of their damaged properties in Anukampa app. Compensation will be provided to them after proper verification.

Adequate forest personnel have been deployed in the area to keep round-the-clock watch on the movement of the tuskers, the DFO added. At least five persons were killed by elephants in Karanjia territorial forest division last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tuskers Odisha Villagers
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp