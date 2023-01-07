Home States Odisha

CM Naveen launches loan distribution for SHGs

The chief minister also flagged off five multi-purpose mobile van-cum-ATMs on the occasion.

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the mega loan distribution programme of Odisha Gramya Bank (OGB) for self-help groups under Mission Shakti. The chief minister handed over Rs 10 lakh loan each to five groups for the benefit of 2.68 lakh members. The rural banks have set a target to distribute loans amounting to Rs 1,001 crore for 26,722 SHGs under the state government’s women empowerment programme Mission Shakti.

The chief minister said the banks should come forward to help the government in its women empowerment programme by extending loans to members of Mission Shakti. The state government has decided to create a revolving fund of Rs 1 crore for every district-level federation of the SHGs and Rs 50 lakh for block-level federation. It will help women get loans up to Rs 5 lakh without any interest, he added.

The chief minister also flagged off five multi-purpose mobile van-cum-ATMs on the occasion. Ministers Niranjan Pujari, Basanti Hembram, secretary, Mission Shakti Sujata Kartikeyan and chairman of Odisha Gramya Bank Mohan M also spoke at the event.

