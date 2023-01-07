Home States Odisha

Two students arrested on ragging charge from Aska Science College, Odisha

The principal further said the other accused student Kailash has been barred from entering the college campus.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Friday arrested two Plus III second-year students of Aska Science College for allegedly ragging and harassing a junior girl student. The arrested students were identified as Debasish Swain and Kailash Swain. The incident reportedly took place on January 3.

The victim, a student of Plus III first year, stated in her complaint that she was returning home from college when the accused duo along with some others harassed her. Following the incident, she asked her brother to accompany her to the college. However, the accused continued to pass lewd and vulgar comments against her.

College principal J Tripathy said Debasish was also served a compulsory transfer certificate (TC) after the incident. Debasish was causing indiscipline on the campus by teasing girls, manhandling other students and even misbehaving with teachers for the last several months.

In October last year, a staff council meeting was held where it was decided to issue a compulsory college leaving certificate (CLC) to him."However, as the student's parents assured us that their son will stop doing such activities, we did not take any action. But after the January 3 incident, a meeting of the anti-ragging cell was convened and the girl's complaint was forwarded to the police. We also decided to issue compulsory TC to the student," Tripathy said.

The principal further said the other accused student Kailash has been barred from entering the college campus. The student has also been asked to furnish an undertaking within a fortnight stating that he will not indulge in any such activities in future. The accused students were produced in court on the day. Regional director of Higher Education, Berhampur LK Tripathy said all colleges have been asked to take a tough stance on ragging and harassment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aska Science College ragging arrested
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp