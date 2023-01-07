Two students arrested on ragging charge from Aska Science College, Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Friday arrested two Plus III second-year students of Aska Science College for allegedly ragging and harassing a junior girl student. The arrested students were identified as Debasish Swain and Kailash Swain. The incident reportedly took place on January 3.

The victim, a student of Plus III first year, stated in her complaint that she was returning home from college when the accused duo along with some others harassed her. Following the incident, she asked her brother to accompany her to the college. However, the accused continued to pass lewd and vulgar comments against her.

College principal J Tripathy said Debasish was also served a compulsory transfer certificate (TC) after the incident. Debasish was causing indiscipline on the campus by teasing girls, manhandling other students and even misbehaving with teachers for the last several months.

In October last year, a staff council meeting was held where it was decided to issue a compulsory college leaving certificate (CLC) to him."However, as the student's parents assured us that their son will stop doing such activities, we did not take any action. But after the January 3 incident, a meeting of the anti-ragging cell was convened and the girl's complaint was forwarded to the police. We also decided to issue compulsory TC to the student," Tripathy said.

The principal further said the other accused student Kailash has been barred from entering the college campus. The student has also been asked to furnish an undertaking within a fortnight stating that he will not indulge in any such activities in future. The accused students were produced in court on the day. Regional director of Higher Education, Berhampur LK Tripathy said all colleges have been asked to take a tough stance on ragging and harassment.

