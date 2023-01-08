Home States Odisha

700 artistes to perform at Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav

Artistes of traditional dance forms of western Odisha, which are on the verge of extinction, will be given precedence during the festival.

Published: 08th January 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes performing Bihu dance on the closing day of Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Over 700 artistes will perform at Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav which will be held after a gap of two years. The five-day event will kick off on January 13.

The coordinator of the Lok Mahotsav Ranjan Sahu said every year, the festival is held for three days from January 4 to 6. However, in view of the upcoming hockey World Cup, the annual cultural extravaganza has been rescheduled to commemorate the mega sporting event.

“This year, the Lok Mahotsav will begin on January 13 and conclude on January 17. The next day (January 18) will be hockey special day on which eminent music composer and singer Kailash Kher will perform at the festival venue,” informed Sahu. 

At least 43 cultural troupes including three international and eight national groups will perform during the event. Cultural troupes from nine blocks of the district including areas under the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation have also been invited to perform.

Artistes of traditional dance forms of western Odisha, which are on the verge of extinction, will be given precedence during the festival. The Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav began in 1997 with the objective of reviving and preserving the dying art forms of the land.

For the last more than two decades, the festival has been giving a new lease of life to several art and dance forms which are on the verge of extinction. The festival has also been providing a platform to folk artistes from across the state, Sahu added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
700 artistes Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp