As Cuttack dazzles for Hockey World Cup, scrap metal replicas too lend a shine

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid the build-up to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, as Cuttack gears up for the opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium on January 11, in a Madhupatna art workshop, an artist is all set with two showpieces - a trophy and a celluloid camera, made of scrap metals.

To be installed at an art exhibition on the hockey World Cup scheduled to be organised by KAO at Gandhi Smaraki Park on Sunday, around 25 kg scrap metals have been used for the four-ft tall replica by 45-year-old artist Sanjib Biswal of Madhupatna locality here.

An interior designer and architect, Biswal who has completed his post-graduation in Fine Arts from JJ School of Art in Mumbai, has spent around four to five hours daily for the last seven days to come up with the showpieces.

Biswal has used scrap metals from bicycle chains, bitumen drums, old locks, spare parts such as cranks of old motorcycles, cars, bitumen drums, old locks, etc. and painted the replicas with metallic colours. He has spent around Rs 10,000 on both.

Explaining the motive behind making the three-ft celluloid camera, Biswal says it shows that the world’s focus is on the upcoming hockey World Cup in Odisha from January 13-29, 2023.

“The idea of building the models was conceptualised from the concept that all eyes are on Odisha for the upcoming World Cup,” Biswal, who is also the founding secretary of the Katak Artist Organisation (KAO), said.

Sanjib started the work on December 30 and completed it on Friday. The models will be exhibited at the Art Exhibition on hockey World Cup at Gandhi Smaraki Park where around 30 to 40 artists from across the state are likely to participate.

The members of KAO have contributed funds to organise the art exhibition which would cost us around Rs 50,000, KAO president Smita Mulia said.

CUTTACK: Amid the build-up to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, as Cuttack gears up for the opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium on January 11, in a Madhupatna art workshop, an artist is all set with two showpieces - a trophy and a celluloid camera, made of scrap metals. To be installed at an art exhibition on the hockey World Cup scheduled to be organised by KAO at Gandhi Smaraki Park on Sunday, around 25 kg scrap metals have been used for the four-ft tall replica by 45-year-old artist Sanjib Biswal of Madhupatna locality here. An interior designer and architect, Biswal who has completed his post-graduation in Fine Arts from JJ School of Art in Mumbai, has spent around four to five hours daily for the last seven days to come up with the showpieces. Biswal has used scrap metals from bicycle chains, bitumen drums, old locks, spare parts such as cranks of old motorcycles, cars, bitumen drums, old locks, etc. and painted the replicas with metallic colours. He has spent around Rs 10,000 on both. Explaining the motive behind making the three-ft celluloid camera, Biswal says it shows that the world’s focus is on the upcoming hockey World Cup in Odisha from January 13-29, 2023. “The idea of building the models was conceptualised from the concept that all eyes are on Odisha for the upcoming World Cup,” Biswal, who is also the founding secretary of the Katak Artist Organisation (KAO), said. Sanjib started the work on December 30 and completed it on Friday. The models will be exhibited at the Art Exhibition on hockey World Cup at Gandhi Smaraki Park where around 30 to 40 artists from across the state are likely to participate. The members of KAO have contributed funds to organise the art exhibition which would cost us around Rs 50,000, KAO president Smita Mulia said.