Bargarh police suspends SI on charge of assaulting journalist

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Saturday suspended a sub-inspector (SI) for allegedly assaulting a journalist during Dhanuyatra.The SI, identified as Tularam Sabar, allegedly attacked the scribe of a vernacular daily Badri Prasad Sahu following an altercation over traffic congestion on Friday.

Sources said Sahu was returning home from Dhanuyatra’s Raj Durbar when police stopped him as the road was blocked due to heavy traffic on Friday evening. Though Sahu showed his identity card to the police, he was not allowed to proceed.

Subsequently, an argument ensued following which the police personnel present there allegedly punched the journalist and lathi-charged him. Sahu sustained injuries on his head, chest and feet and was admitted to the hospital.

Sahu said, “I showed the police personnel my identity card and even called the local IIC over the phone. But they refused to listen to me. They snatched my identity card and mobile phone before thrashing me. Strong action should be taken against the police personnel who attacked me.”

Bargarh SP Smit P Parmar said, “The incident was unfortunate and could have been avoided. The SI allegedly involved in the incident has been placed under suspension. We will investigate the matter taking into account the version of both the sides.”

The incident evoked a strong reaction among local journalists who reached the spot and staged a dharna protesting the police action. They later called off the protest after Parmar held a discussion with them.

