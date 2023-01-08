Home States Odisha

Body of man ‘killed’ by son recovered after five days

The accused son Sumanta Harijan is on the run. Police said Parma was residing in Kadam while his two sons lived in a nearby village.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The decomposed body of a 55-year-old man allegedly killed by his son five days back, was recovered from a hut in Kadam village within Bhawanipatna Sadar police limits on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Parma Harijan. The accused son Sumanta Harijan is on the run.

Police said Parma was residing in Kadam while his two sons lived in a nearby village. Five days back, Sumanta visited his father and had an altercation with him over a petty issue. Following the incident, Parma went missing.

When Parma could not be traced, his other son got worried and launched a search for him. On Thursday, villagers found a foul smell emanating from a hut near Parma's house. The son reached the spot and recovered the decomposed body of Parma buried inside the hut.

Soon after the recovery, Sumanta absconded. Police seized the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered and Sumanta's wife is being interrogated.

