Cold wave sweeps Odisha, Jharsuguda coldest at 5.6 degree C

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The winter chill has made a comeback to Odisha with a cold wave warning issued for some parts in the state for the next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul and Dhenkanal districts between Saturday and Sunday morning.

Similarly, cold wave condition is expected at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, and Dhenkanal districts between Sunday and Monday morning. The IMD has advised the citizens to stay indoors during nights and early mornings and to wear additional layers of clothing to avoid getting exposed to the cold weather conditions.

Avoid travelling on two-wheelers and roofless cars in the night. Besides this, make arrangements to keep the livestock in shaded/indoor areas during nights, the national weather forecaster suggested.“The chilly weather condition will prevail in some parts of Odisha as dry and cold northwesterly/northerly wind is blowing into the state,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. On Saturday morning, 30 places recorded less than 15 degree Celsius.

On Saturday morning, Jharsuguda recorded 5.6 degree Celsius, which is this season’s lowest minimum temperature in the plains. Jharsuguda recorded 6.5 degree Celsius below normal minimum temperature during the same period.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 11.5 degree Celsius and 11 degree respectively. The minimum temperature was below normal by 3.7 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar and 3 degree Celsius in Cuttack.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain below normal by 3 degree Celsius to 5 degree at many places in Odisha during the next two to three days. After that, the minimum temperature is expected to gradually rise by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree.

The rise in temperature would be due to the weakening of dry and cold northwesterly/northerly winds prevailing in the state, said Das. The regional Met office has predicted shallow to moderate fog at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts on Sunday morning.

