Fog disrupts traffic on Visakhapatnam-Raipur NH-26 stretch

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Vehicular traffic was hit due to a thick blanket of fog over around 70 km on the Visakhapatnam-Raipur NH-26 stretch in Koraput on Friday. Sources said the sudden cold wave condition that prevailed in both plains and hilly areas of Koraput from wee hours resulted in thick fog across the tribal region the entire day.

The places that faced traffic disruption include Koraput, Pottangi and Sunki under NH-26. Most vehicles were seen stranded at Jeypore, Sunabeda and Koraput for hours due to low visibility. Normal traffic movement resumed only after 2 pm on the ghat roads. This is the first time in the season that such dense foggy conditions prevailed.

