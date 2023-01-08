Home States Odisha

Make adverse entries in DM’s ACR: National Green Tribunal to Odisha state

The green panel indicted Dhenkanal collector for shielding an illegal stone mining accused

Published: 08th January 2023 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

National Green Tribunal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has indicted the collector and district magistrate (Dhenkanal) for shielding a private party involved in illegal mining from Gadanala black stone quarry under Hindol tehsil and transporting the minor mineral by creating a road through a village forest.

The indictment came in a final judgment by NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata on an application seeking intervention against illegal mining by a private party in Gadanala black stone quarry. Ghanashyam Rout, a resident of Rasol under Hindol tehsil had filed the application expressing concern over transportation of the illegally mined minor minerals by clearing forest land.

The unauthorised operations resulted in the uprooting of many valuable tree species such as Char, Sal, Asan, Mahua, Tela, Kuruma, Karada, Gohira, Kendu and other miscellaneous trees. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued on behalf of the applicant.

In an affidavit filed on January 3, 2023, the collector and district magistrate of Dhenkanal had stated that no forest land has been cleared and no trees have been cut and there is no material with the collector to initiate any action against the private party. Besides, the forest land has not been used by the private party for the transportation of minor minerals. Therefore, no criminal action has been initiated against him.

But the Bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and A Senthil Ven (Expert Member) observed that the claims made in the affidavit were “in sharp contrast to the affidavit filed earlier by the collector and district magistrate as well as the how cause notice issued by the tehsildar (Hindol)” to the private party.

“This clearly shows the complicity of the collector and district magistrate, Dhenkanal, with the illegal acts of Soumya Ranjan Rout (private party), with the deliberate intent to shield him,” the bench observed in its final judgment on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the bench ordered, “We, therefore, direct adverse entries to be made in the ACR of the collector and district magistrate, Dhenkanal. A copy of this order shall be placed before the chief secretary, Government of Odisha, for necessary action.”

The bench further directed restoration of the 660 feet of Gramya Jungle Road in Kadalipal-Mouza, Tehsil-Hindol “to its original form by the collector and district magistrate, Dhenkanal and divisional forest officer, Dhenkanal, within further two months.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal illegal mining Gadanala black stone quarry
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp