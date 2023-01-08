Home States Odisha

Orkel police on ganja farm raid attacked by villagers

On being informed, Kispotta reached the spot and rescued the home guard after holding discussion with the locals.

Published: 08th January 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

ganja raid

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Three cops and a home guard sustained injuries after villagers of Nakamamudi panchayat attacked them during a raid on cannabis cultivation on Saturday. The injured include two women constables, one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a home guard. Sources said a team of Orkel police led by SI Rajesh Sethi had gone to Parjaguda and Nuaguda villages in Nakamamudi to destroy ganja crop cultivation over 10 acres of land.

When the police personnel started destroying the crop, around 200 villagers of Dyke-1, Rajabandha and Parjaguda villages arrived at the spot and attacked them with stones, bows and arrows, said Chitrakonda SDPO Alexius Kispotta.

The villagers also held a home guard hostage by tying him to a tree. On being informed, Kispotta reached the spot and rescued the home guard after holding a discussion with the locals. The two women constables sustained head injuries. The four injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. While no arrests have been made so far, a case was registered in this connection and an investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orkel police ganja farm raid
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp