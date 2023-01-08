Orkel police on ganja farm raid attacked by villagers

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Three cops and a home guard sustained injuries after villagers of Nakamamudi panchayat attacked them during a raid on cannabis cultivation on Saturday. The injured include two women constables, one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a home guard. Sources said a team of Orkel police led by SI Rajesh Sethi had gone to Parjaguda and Nuaguda villages in Nakamamudi to destroy ganja crop cultivation over 10 acres of land. When the police personnel started destroying the crop, around 200 villagers of Dyke-1, Rajabandha and Parjaguda villages arrived at the spot and attacked them with stones, bows and arrows, said Chitrakonda SDPO Alexius Kispotta. The villagers also held a home guard hostage by tying him to a tree. On being informed, Kispotta reached the spot and rescued the home guard after holding a discussion with the locals. The two women constables sustained head injuries. The four injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. While no arrests have been made so far, a case was registered in this connection and an investigation is on.