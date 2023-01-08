Rourkela spreads wings as commercial flights resume

Home States Odisha

ROURKELA: The long wait for the resumption of commercial operations of the upgraded Rourkela airport came to an end with the inaugural flight of Alliance Air taking off from the steel city to Bhubaneswar on Saturday afternoon.

The launch of commercial flight between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagarik (UDAN) has come in the wake of the city co-hosting the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 with Bhubaneswar from January 13 to 29.

The ATR-72 aircraft of Alliance Air arrived from Bhubaneswar at around 12.30 pm with 44 passengers. After a brief halt, it left Rourkela for Bhubaneswar with 42 passengers. Sources said for technical reasons, the average passenger load has been restricted to 44.

The resumption of commercial flight operations brought cheer among the people of Rourkela amid expectations that it would boost the stagnated growth of the city and open new economic opportunities.
Rourkela ADM Subhankar Mohapatra said the air connectivity has fulfilled the long-cherished demand of the city. He hoped that the fast mode of transportation would boost the development and economic activities of Rourkela and the rest of the Sundargarh district.

To mark the occasion, a function was organised at the airport by the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL. In a statement, RSP informed that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has spent around Rs 60 crore towards the upgradation and development of the airport including expansion and strengthening of the runway.
The RSP has provided additional land of 143 acres for further expansion of the airport.

On behalf of RSP, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is operating and managing the airport. While RSP is bearing the entire annual cost of Rs 3 crore for running the airport, the Odisha government is providing security, fire and ambulance services.

Among others, MLAs Subrat Tarai, Sharda Prasad Nayak, Kusum Tete and Bhabani Shankar Bhoi and the in-charge director of RSP Atanu Bhowmick were present. Notably, the commercial operation of Vayudoot from Rourkela airport was disrupted in the late 1980s. In December 2015, a nine-seater aircraft of Air Odisha Aviation Pvt Ltd started operation. However, it was suspended after a brief period.

