Andhra Pradesh may take over Kotia: Jeypore MLA Bahinipati

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The faulty policy of Odisha government may enable Andhra Pradesh to take over the disputed Kotia panchayat in Koraput district, said Jeypore MLA and senior Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Sunday.

The MLA expressed concern over frequent entry of officials from Andhra Pradesh to the panchayat to woo locals by offering them lucrative schemes. Odisha government has developed infrastructure in Kotia villages but the need of the hour is a proper policy to win the hearts of locals, he said.

“Andhra Pradesh government has declared old-age pension of `2,750 per month while Odisha gives only `500 under the scheme. Implementation of such schemes by Andhra government in Kotia is attracting villagers towards the neighbouring state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should announce a special package for people of the panchayat so that they do not favour Andhra Pradesh,” said Bahinipati.

Bahinipati said entry of AP officials into the panchayat can be stopped only if the government comes out with a proper policy for Kotia. “I would stand with the government on the issue for the greater interest of the state,” he added.

