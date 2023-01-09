'Create unique models for better patient care': Mansukh Mandaviya

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday emphasised the need for the creation of metadata for AI and a professional work culture that can provide superior outcomes.

Chairing the Sixth Central Institute Body (CIB) meeting of all new AIIMS, here, the minister urged all AIIMS directors to create innovative models of functioning for better patient care and competing with the best in the world.

The CIB is the highest decision-making body of all AIIMS for finance, infrastructure, vacancy, recruitment, enforcement of policies, challenges and procurement. This was for the first time that the meet was organised outside AIIMS-Delhi.

Mandaviya said all AIIMS are national institutes of tertiary care and the vision is to make them institutes of global excellence. This can only happen with superior quality clinical care, the highest standards of medical education and cutting-edge research, he said.

He urged the directors to collaboratively work on the identified domains of improvement and submit detailed reports on them. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar asked the delegates to study the functioning model of globally successful medical institutions and implement the best practices locally.

Various issues were discussed at the meeting. They included a sustainable financial model, enhancing patient satisfaction and use of information and communications technology (ICT) as an enabler, management and governance paradigms and managing human resources, reaping economies of scale in procurement, Vision 2030, outcome-based collaborative research and use of AI.

CIB members and MPs Dr Anil Jain and Ramesh Bhiduri, Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, secretary of the Department of Health Research Dr Rajiv Bahl, director general of Health Sciences Dr Atul Goel and directors and deputy directors (administration) of 22 AIIMS were present.

