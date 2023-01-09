Home States Odisha

Odisha: LoP raps CM for not inviting President, PM to World Cup

This is the very character of the BJD government to claim credit for everything where it has least contribution.

Published: 09th January 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the wordy duel between the BJP and BJD over the missing pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from the advertisements issued by the state government and SAIL continues, leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra on Sunday targeted the CM for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu and Modi to the hockey World Cup.

When the state government is sending ministers to invite chief ministers of different states to the mega event starting January 13, not inviting the President of India, who is the daughter of the soil, and the prime minister is inappropriate, said Mishra.

“There is nothing to be surprised about the omission of the PM’s photo in the state government advertisement. This is the very characteristic of the BJD government to claim credit for everything where it has the least contribution. It has mastered the art of appropriating Central schemes by stamping its logo,” he remarked.

He also criticised state minister Ashok Panda for expecting the chief minister’s picture in an advertisement issued by the SAIL, a day after launching the flight service from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela under the UDAN scheme.

