ORSAC plans special programme on Doordarshan ahead of SA-II examination

They said the programme will be telecast five days a week, from Monday to Friday, till the start of the HSC exam.

Published: 09th January 2023 09:04 AM

Doordarshan logo. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to help Class X students score well in the upcoming Summative Assessment (SA) - II Exam 2023 scheduled to start on March 10, the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) has decided to telecast a specially designed programme on Doordarshan Odisha from January 20.

"The programme, in which the subject experts will guide on how to score better marks in the exam, will help build confidence among students to write well in the board exams," said ORSAC chief executive PK Mallick.  He said the programme has been scheduled to be telecast at a prime time between 7.30 pm to 8 pm to reach out to a maximum number of students.

Giving more details, ORSAC officials said the Edusat wing of the Centre will implement the programme. They said the programme will be telecast five days a week, from Monday to Friday, till the start of the HSC exam. Subject experts in English, Mathematics and Science will address students on topics that students find difficult.ORSAC has also planned to stream the programmes on its YouTube channel - EDUSAT Odisha.

