Tourism in Odisha's Deomali hit as amenities elude visitors

However, much to their dismay, there are no appropriate shelters for the tourists as yet.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The lack of basic amenities in Deomali under Pottangi block of Koraput district has tourists visiting the place crib and crying. Sources said being one of the famous tourist destinations of Odisha, Deomali peak situated at an elevation of 1,672 metres attracts visitors from both within and outside the state all round the year.

After the state government initiated several developmental projects in the bordering Kotia panchayat, Deomali too witnessed an increase in the number of tourists who thronged the area to get a glimpse of its scenic beauty. However, much to their dismay, there are no appropriate shelters for tourists as yet. Moreover, lack of basic amenities like drinking water and toilets add to their woes.

“Visitors have to collect water for drinking and other purposes from the nearby villages which are often as far as 10 km away from the spot. It is strange that despite being a famous tourist destination there are no provisions of drinking water at the spot,” complained a tourist from West Bengal Amlan Majumdar.

The district administration and the Tourism department must make the place tourist-friendly with basic facilities, added another visitor from Nabarangpur Dhanurjay Rath. Admitting the lack of basic amenities in the area, district tourist officer, Koraput, Talina Pradhani said the spot will be developed soon. “The state tourism department has already sanctioned around ` 16 crore for the purpose and the developmental works will commence shortly,” she added.

