Trader with ammo barred from flying in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A businessman from Jhirpani was prevented from boarding the Bhubaneswar-bound Alliance Air flight at Rourkela airport after he was found carrying live bullets and cartridge casings in his luggage.

Chhend IIC BK Bihari said Basudev Swain (46) was released on PR bond as he had a valid licence for firearms and ammunition. “He will be asked to appear before police for questioning if needed,” he said.

Swain was carrying six live bullets and two cartridge casings of 0.22 mm calibre in a wallet which was recovered from his luggage. On being questioned, he said his servant had mistaken the wallet filled with bullets with the one for keys and placed it in his luggage.

