Home States Odisha

Trader with ammo barred from flying in Odisha

On being questioned, he said his servant had mistaken the wallet filled with bullets with the one for keys and placed it in his luggage.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A businessman from Jhirpani was prevented from boarding the Bhubaneswar-bound Alliance Air flight at Rourkela airport after he was found carrying live bullets and cartridge casings in his luggage.

Chhend IIC BK Bihari said Basudev Swain (46) was released on PR bond as he had a valid licence for firearms and ammunition. “He will be asked to appear before police for questioning if needed,” he said.

Swain was carrying six live bullets and two cartridge casings of 0.22 mm calibre in a wallet which was recovered from his luggage. On being questioned, he said his servant had mistaken the wallet filled with bullets with the one for keys and placed it in his luggage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
live bullets and cartridge
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp