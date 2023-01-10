Home States Odisha

Berhampur: Man arrested for dowry torture

Police said Pradhan married Gitanjali of Karchuli in February last year. However, the couple frequently had fights as Rajendra allegedly raised questions over his wife’s character.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Buguda police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly torturing his wife for dowry and uploading her obscene photos on social media. The accused was identified as  Rajendra Pradhan (30) of Mangarajpur Dangisahi village. 

Police said Pradhan married Gitanjali of Karchuli in February last year. However, the couple frequently had fights as Rajendra allegedly raised questions over his wife’s character. Unable to bear the frequent quarrels, Gitanjali lodged a complaint with police on January 5 alleging that her husband was torturing her over dowry and posting her obscene pictures on social media.

A case was registered on the basis of her complaint. After investigation, police detained Rajendra on Sunday. He also returned the dowry articles in presence of police. On Monday Rajendra was arrested and produced in court.

