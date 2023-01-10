Home States Odisha

Impasse on as Jamkani coal mine talks fail 

Locals seek Rs 35 lakh per acre compensation

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The meeting convened by Sundargarh district administration to break the impasse at the Jamkani coal mining project of Vedanta Ltd (VL) in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district on Monday remained inconclusive with the displaced persons not agreeing to the revised land compensation offer.  

Even as the Jamkani mine is remaining closed following a violent protest on December 22,2022, VL is desperate to resume production while the administration is treading cautiously with all political parties rallying behind the agitating displaced persons. 

As scheduled the Sundargarh ADM (Revenue) Abhimanyu Behera, Sundargarh Sub-Collector Dasarathi Sarabu and others held a meeting with the displaced villagers at the agitation site near the mine on Monday. 

Leading the negotiation, Behera expressed the administration’s displeasure over the violence and asked them to present justifiable demand of land compensation cost. The villagers after mutual discussion reduced the demand from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 35 lakh per acre. 

However, Behera said Rs 35 lakh was too much and they should further reconsider it but the villagers stuck to their demand. Sources said although the meeting failed to yield consensus it paved way for further negotiation.  Meanwhile, the agitation launched since the opening of the mine on November 5, 2022 continues with the agitators sitting near the mine round the clock. 

Background info

  • After bagging Jamkani coal block auction, VL had entered into a CMDPA with Ministry of Coal
  • It got the vesting order on February 10,2020 
  • VL was transferred 2,143 acres of Jamkhani Mines by IDCO
  • Previously it was acquired by Bhusan Power & Steel Limited
