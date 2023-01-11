Bird Count boost at Hirakud, 10 new species spotted

Home States Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The number of migratory birds flocking to Hirakud Dam Reservoir has increased significantly this year. A total of 3,16,676 migratory birds of 108 species were counted at Hirakud during the mid-winter waterfowl census conducted on January 8. While 2,08,634 birds were recorded in 2022, the figure was 1,24,864 in 2021 and 97,899 in 2020.

Besides, 10 new species were spotted in the reservoir bringing cheer among wildlife experts and bird watchers. These are bar-tailed godwit, pied harrier, curlew sandpiper, cotton pygmy goose, caspian tern, blue tailed bee-eater, crested serpent eagle, wooly-necked stork, yellow-billed duck and painted stork.
DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Anshu Pragyan Das said the reservoir was divided into 15 sectors and a total of 30 teams were engaged for the bird census. 

“This year, birders from across the state participated in the census. A special photography team was also arranged for the exercise,” she informed. The 30 teams including forest officials and bird experts conducted the census from 6 am to 5 pm. The teams were equipped with binoculars and life-saving jackets. At least 35 fishing boats were engaged in three districts of Sambalpur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda.  Fishermen with knowledge on nesting of birds were chosen for the task.

A day before the census, all fishing and tourism activities were prohibited inside the reservoir. A preliminary recce for assessing the congregation and distribution of bird species across the reservoir was done by Hirakud wildlife division during the last week of December.

Enumeration details

Census covered 533 sq km area up to Odisha-Chhattisgarh border and 
5.7 sq km of power channel

 85,216 birds of 6 species spotted in border areas  

72,275 birds of 65 species in Bargarh district 

40,372  birds of 48 species in Jharsuguda 

