Five arrested for embezzling BSKY card funds in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In what has brought to the fore the fraudulent misuse of state government’s flagship programme - the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) scheme, Cuttack Urban Police has arrested five persons including the owner and staff of a private hospital in the city on the charge of embezzling the BSKY funds by duping residents of 42 Mouza area.

The accused are Binay Santuka (49) owner of the private hospital ‘South Point’ at Arunodaya Nagar, hospital’s administrative officer Subhranshu Sekhar Rout (27) of Badambadi, security manager Umakanta Saseni (49) of Bantunia and two brokers - Laxmidhar Lenka(52) of Kulasarichuan village and Trinath Behera (65) of Tailipada under 42 Mouza police station.

DCP Pinak Mishra said, the owner and staff of the private hospital in collusion with the brokers withdrew several lakhs by generating fictitious and false bills without the required hospitalisation of patients. The ‘gullible’ card holders were given the impression that their cards will be renewed and they were handed out Rs 2,000 each by the unscrupulous staff of the hospital.

The accused persons including the owner of the hospital were indulged in trapping gullible and poor people who have got BSKY card on the pretext of providing cash of Rs 2,000 for renewal of the health card. The arrests were made following an investigation which was carried out after one Krushna Chandra Bhoi, ward member of Aranch village in 42 Mouza filed an FIR in this connection on Monday.

Bhoi had alleged that on the pretext of providing Rs 2, 000 for the renewal of BSKY card, Laxmidhar and Trinath took him to South Point Hospital where Binay, Subhranshu and Umakanta took his finger print through biometric, swiped his BSKY card and took away the balance money available in his card by preparing false bills.

