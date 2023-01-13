Home States Odisha

Aparajita Sarangi demands work order on PMAY by Feb-end

Out of the houses sanctioned by the Centre 1.42 lakh are meant for people affected by cyclone Fani in May 2019.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday demanded that the state government should issue work orders for the construction of houses for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by the end of next month.

Addressing a media conference here, the BJP leader said the Centre has sanctioned 9.59 lakh housing units and granted Rs 7,250 crore for construction of the houses as the Narendra Modi government is committed towards the welfare of the poor. Out of the houses sanctioned by the Centre 1.42 lakh are meant for people affected by cyclone Fani in May 2019.

Describing the step taken by the Centre as significant, the senior BJP leader said the state government must take immediate steps to issue work orders for construction of houses of all the eligible people. “All the 9.59 lakh beneficiaries should get the work orders by February and I request the state government to ensure that it is done in a transparent manner,” she added.

“Many people do not have a roof over their heads. Therefore, we have to issue work orders as soon as possible,” she said.

