Anganwadi workers in a fix over MDM fund irregularity

JEYPORE: Alleged discrepancies in the monthly payment to anganwadi centres under Jeypore ICDS project for mid-day meal scheme by the District Social Welfare Department (DSWD) has left the workers worried.As per sources, the DSWD office of Koraput makes payment to the anganwadi centres in the district for running the MDM scheme meant for children.

It is usually sent to the anganwadi workers through the joint bank passbook every quarter. However, in the October-December 2022 quarter, the department reportedly deposited excess payment into the accounts of 10 anganwadi centres under Jeypore ICDS project. An amount of Rs 1,53,580 was sent to 10 anganwadi centres in Harijan sahi, Salpa-1, Garudaguda-1 , Salpa II, Tatibeda, Jhilimilguda, Targei , Badajuna, , Dharanahandi-1 and Dharanahandi 2.

After realising the discrepancy, the anganwadi centres were asked by the Jeypore Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) to deposit the extra money back to the district social welfare officer’s (DSWO) account.This has left the anganwadi workers in a fix as they find it difficult to correct the payment and also show it to the audit team.

“It is difficult for us to maintain the cash books by making such corrections and then refunding it to the DSWO account while showing the same to the audit team,” rued an anganwadi worker on condition of anonymity.

On being questioned, Jeypore CDPO Suchita Panda admitted that the DSW office deposited extra money to some anganwadi centres due to typographical error in the computer. “It should not be a problem for the anganwadi workers to return the excess money to the DSWO account as it was done erroneously, “ Panda justified.

