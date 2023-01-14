Koraput: Hockey ground a dumping yard for seized vehicles

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The historic hockey ground at Koraput town has been reduced to a pale shadow of its glorious past. Developed during the British Raj in 1934, the ground has turned into a dumping ground for vehicles seized by the district police.

The ground used to be considered the cradle of hockey in the region. Many eminent hockey players of the state started training here. Former assistant commandant of OSAP late Loknath Dalai, who played with hockey legend Dhyan Chand, used to train on the ground, said Loknath’s son and former hockey players of Koraput town Pradip Dalai.

The police department had an exclusive hockey team in Koraput until 1985 and the players used to train on the ground. But in the later years, the department stopped encouraging the sport, he said.Besides, many football players used the ground for their training. Former national-level footballer Hema Rao said more than two dozen players who trained on the ground played in Santosh Trophy. The playground has created many football players in the past. It is sad to see its condition now, he added.

The ground was also a popular hub for political and social meetings. Former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik had organised several political meetings at the place.Sources said the ground is the property of Koraput municipality but it has been under the possession of the Home department since long. Currently, the property is being used to dump vehicles seized by police for transporting ganja.

A few years back, the administration had planned to construct the police reserve office on the ground. But following widespread criticism from local residents, the project was shelved.However, the administration has now decided to go ahead with the plan and reportedly finalised the detailed project report.

Contacted, additional SP of Koraput Utkal Keshari Das admitted that there is a proposal to construct the Town police station at the place.Since the ground belongs to the Home department, only the higher authorities can take a decision on changing the plan, he added.

