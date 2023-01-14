Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to visit Odisha in Feb

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Odisha in February to address public meetings during the ‘Haath se Haath jodo’ yatra of the party. Announcing this during the Bharat Jodo-Odisha Parivartan Yatra at Rajgangpur, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said the dates of public meetings will be intimated soon by the party. While Gandhi will address a public meeting at Bhubaneswar, Kharge’s place of meeting will be finalised soon. Pattanayak said lakhs of Congress workers and supporters will attend both the public meetings. The state party chief said both ‘Bharat Jodo’ and ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ programmes will continue simultaneously in Odisha. The second programme will be launched in the state from January 26 to strengthen its organisation at the booth level. Observers have been despatched to all districts.