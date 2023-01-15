Hockey World Cup trophy tour covers RSP township

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The trophy tour of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday covered the captive township of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).The tour was flagged off from the plant’s main gate. RSP’s director-in-charge Atanu Bhowmick accompanied by RN Pali MLA Subrata Tarai and senior RSP officials received the trophy carried it in a decorated vehicle to the plant’s main gate from where it began its journey amid scintillating Odissi and folk dance performances.

The trophy cavalcade was welcomed at Indira Gandhi Park, Biju Pattnaik Chowk, Biju Pattnaik Hockey Stadium, Kendriya Vidyalaya Chowk, National Flag enclosure, Sector- 7/17 Chowk, Sector- 8 Chowk, Civic Centre, VIP Road, Sector- 20 and CISF Barrack. Over 3,000 school students and people from all walks of life participated in the tour.After completion of the trophy’s tour in Rourkela, the trophy would be taken to different parts of Sundargarh district.

