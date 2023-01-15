Rayagada death: UAIL to take care of newborn

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL) on Saturday assured to compensate the husband of Mulabati Naik who died after giving birth to a baby boy hours after being released from prison, on January 11.

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka said the company has assured to rehabilitate Mulabati’s husband, compensate him and take care of the newborn. Mulabati (32) of Aindrakanch village in Kashipur block of Rayagada district was among 13 women arrested for demanding jobs in Utkal Alumina on December 26 last year as a conveyor of the company’s plant passes through Aindrakanch village.

The women were arrested basing on a police complaint lodged by the company. While Mulabati was released on bail on January 10, she complained of labour pain the next day and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Rayagada. After delivering a baby boy, her condition deteriorated and she died while being shifted to SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput.

Mulabati’s death sparked furore in the region with Ulaka condemning the police for arresting a pregnant woman. The BJP and Congress demanded a high-level probe into the matter along with compensation of Rs 1 crore, job to the deceased’s kin and support for the newborn. As Mulabati’s medical report revealed that was suffering from severe hypertension (pre-eclampsia), questions were raised whether she was given adequate attention in prison.

As per gynaecologists, in such condition, steps must be taken to ensure the blood pressure of the patient is monitored constantly. “Some pregnant women have pre-eclampsia between 20 and 24 weeks of gestation. Blood pressure monitoring and management is essential in such condition. In case of Mulabati, it has been found that she had pre-eclampsia leading to ventricular hypertrophy,” claimed chief district medical officer Dr Lalmohan Routray.

Jail sources said on December 27, Mulabati’s blood pressure was measured by a doctor and it was found to be 150/100. The prison doctor had prescribed iron, calcium and oral tablets to her. As per reports, she was taken to a health facility outside the prison on January 10 to consult a gynaecologist where an ultrasound was also done. While Mulabati’s blood pressure was found to be under permissible limits, her expected delivery date was stated as January 20.

