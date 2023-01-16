Home States Odisha

Seven held in Odisha for attack on liquor shop salesman 

Police on Sunday arrested six youths and a minor boy for allegedly assaulting the salesman of a liquor shop at Bhanjpur in Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 16th January 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Police on Sunday arrested six youths and a minor boy for allegedly assaulting the salesman of a liquor shop at Bhanjpur in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused are Lalatendu Giri, Shankar Panda, Raghubir Baskey, Lingaraj Behera, Panchu Marandi, Ranjupal Baskey, all below 30 years of age and the minor. The accused belong to Jamunadeipur area within Baripada Town police limits.

The salesman, identified as Bikram Kumar Gupta of Murgabadi in Baripada town, sustained injuries in the attack. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

Sources said the accused reached the shop after it was closed and demanded liquor. When Gupta refused, the youths entered into an argument with him. Later, they allegedly entered the liquor shop forcibly and assaulted the salesman. They also took away Rs 1.30 lakh from cash counter.

Subsequently, Gupta filed an FIR in Bhanjpur police station. IIC Birendra Senapati said basing on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused were arrested. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp