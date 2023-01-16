Seven held in Odisha for attack on liquor shop salesman 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Police on Sunday arrested six youths and a minor boy for allegedly assaulting the salesman of a liquor shop at Bhanjpur in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused are Lalatendu Giri, Shankar Panda, Raghubir Baskey, Lingaraj Behera, Panchu Marandi, Ranjupal Baskey, all below 30 years of age and the minor. The accused belong to Jamunadeipur area within Baripada Town police limits.

The salesman, identified as Bikram Kumar Gupta of Murgabadi in Baripada town, sustained injuries in the attack. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

Sources said the accused reached the shop after it was closed and demanded liquor. When Gupta refused, the youths entered into an argument with him. Later, they allegedly entered the liquor shop forcibly and assaulted the salesman. They also took away Rs 1.30 lakh from cash counter.

Subsequently, Gupta filed an FIR in Bhanjpur police station. IIC Birendra Senapati said basing on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused were arrested. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.



BARIPADA: Police on Sunday arrested six youths and a minor boy for allegedly assaulting the salesman of a liquor shop at Bhanjpur in Mayurbhanj district. The accused are Lalatendu Giri, Shankar Panda, Raghubir Baskey, Lingaraj Behera, Panchu Marandi, Ranjupal Baskey, all below 30 years of age and the minor. The accused belong to Jamunadeipur area within Baripada Town police limits. The salesman, identified as Bikram Kumar Gupta of Murgabadi in Baripada town, sustained injuries in the attack. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday. Sources said the accused reached the shop after it was closed and demanded liquor. When Gupta refused, the youths entered into an argument with him. Later, they allegedly entered the liquor shop forcibly and assaulted the salesman. They also took away Rs 1.30 lakh from cash counter. Subsequently, Gupta filed an FIR in Bhanjpur police station. IIC Birendra Senapati said basing on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused were arrested. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.