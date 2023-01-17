BJP seeks Vigilance probe into paddy purchase

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Monday sought a Vigilance probe into irregularities in the ongoing paddy procurement in the state. A delegation of the state BJP Krushak Morcha submitted a memorandum to Vigilance director requesting for an investigation of officials at the paddy purchase centres.

The delegation led by the morcha vice-president Hrushikesh Jena said that the mandi officials in nexus with rice millers are exploiting the farmers during purchase of paddy under price support system.

Alleging that rice millers are ruling the roost in all mandis of the state, they said that farmers are getting the minimum support price of Rs 2,040 per quintal of paddy as announced by the government due to ‘katni chatni’ and rejection of paddy on the pretext that it is not meeting the fair average quality (FAQ) standard.

They further complained about irregularities in the distribution of online token to farmers. Since the distribution of token has been centralised, there is no one to listen to the complaint of farmers in case of delay in token allotment. As rice millers are not lifting paddy on time, the token is getting lapsed.

A thorough probe into the records of all mandis will reveal the fact about the quantum of paddy purchased, the actual lifting by millers and the roles of the RMC staff and the supply officials, Jena said.

