Man kills two-year-old daughter after argument with wife

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: A man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter by slamming her on the floor after an argument with his wife at Lambdura village within Laimura police limits here on Monday.

The accused is 24-year-old Biju Kisan. Police said Biju had married Shakuntala (20) of Kulikut in Sundargarh’s Bonai three years back. However, the couple fought frequently over petty issues.

Unable to bear the abusive behaviour of Biju, Sakuntala went to her parent’s house with her daughter a few months back. On Sunday, she returned to her husband’s place to take her Aadhaar card. Shakuntala reportedly had another fight with Biju in the night. 

The next morning, she was leaving for her parent’s house along with the toddler when Biju tried to stop her. A heated exchange took place following which Biju allegedly snatched the girl from Shakuntala and slammed her on the ground. The toddler was rushed to the local hospital where the doctor declared her dead. Police said the accused has been detained for interrogation.

