Home States Odisha

Families of Japan hockey players enjoy Odia food, heritage

Apart from the heritage and culture of the state, the Japanese guests too are enjoying the matches along with the Odia cuisine.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of Japanese hockey players at Kalinga Stadium | debadatta mallick

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The family members of four Japan players were all praise for Odisha’s heritage sites while they follow their sons’ performances at the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.They are the family members of Yoshikawa Takashi, Ohashi Masaki, Takade Taiki and Fukuda Kentaro.

“Odisha is one of world’s richest Buddhist heritage states and  we are mesmerised by the extraordinary sculptures of the Dhauli International Peace Pagoda (Shanti Stupa). We came to know that this historical monument was made by Japan Budhha Sangha and Kalinga Nippon Budhha Sangha. This is the oldest rock cut sculpture of India built in 3rd century BC ,” said Takashi, father of Yoshikawa.

“Many of our group members do not speak English or understand, but during our stay in Bhubaneswar we never faced any problems, people are really very cooperative here. We visited the 12th century Puri Jagannath temple and the 13th century Konark temple. The beauty of the temples speaks about the ancient story of Odisha,” he added.

Apart from the heritage and culture of the state, the Japanese guests too are enjoying the matches along with the Odia cuisine.“We are visiting Bhubaneswar for the first time and it is a nice city with a very good climate. The cuisine here is very delicious and it is wonderful to watch the hockey matches with a packed stadium cheering,” Takashi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Japan Hockey World Cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp