Home States Odisha

Rourkela: Mob ransacks hospital over death by neglect charge

Accident victim’s family claims he died as no senior doc attended to him for couple of hours

Published: 18th January 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel deployed at JP Hospital after the incident | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tension ran high at the JP Hospitals & Research Centre Pvt Ltd (JPH&RCPL) after an angry mob ransacked the hospital on Tuesday alleging medical negligence in the death of an accident victim. A mob of more than 150 people raided the hospital and allegedly smashed some glass doors and panels with helmets before Brahmani Tarang police with one platoon force rushed to the spot and took control of the situation.  

Sources said a youth Chandan Dalei (19) of a slum near the STI Chowk had suffered critical injuries after his motor-bike hit a stationary water tanker on the Hanuman Vatika road on Monday. Police rushed him to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) but his family members shifted him to the JP Hospital the same evening. However, Dalei succumbed to his injuries six hours later.

His relative Anil Mahanandia claimed Dalei was received at the casualty at about 5 pm on Monday and alleged that for a couple of hours no senior doctor attended him on the pretext that the patient was normal. “Around three hours later, hospital authorities told them the patient was very serious and asked them to provide necessary documents including Aadhaar card for admission to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). At around 11 pm, we were told he died,” alleged Mahanandia.

JPH&RCPL managing director Dr Chandan Bansal said the patient was received in highly critical condition and his treatment continued at the casualty having at par facility of ICU. Terming the mob violence unfortunate he said, “The patient’s heart had stopped functioning and with CVR (cardiovascular reactivity) the patient was revived, adding despite six hours of tireless effort of the medical team the patient could not survive.”

He refuted allegations of medical negligence and delayed treatment stating that the patient’s BSKY card was blocked but his treatment started immediately. “Everything was recorded through the casualty’s surveillance cameras and those can be checked,” Dr  Bansal said.He appealed the Sundargarh district administration to provide a fear-free environment to doctors, para-medics and medical institutions for effective functioning.

On Tuesday, the RN Pali police handed over the body to the bereaved family after autopsy.Meanwhile, no case was registered against the mob at Brahmani Tarang police station till this report was filed. Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said appropriate action would be taken on receipt of written complaint from the hospital management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp