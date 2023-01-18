Rourkela: Mob ransacks hospital over death by neglect charge

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tension ran high at the JP Hospitals & Research Centre Pvt Ltd (JPH&RCPL) after an angry mob ransacked the hospital on Tuesday alleging medical negligence in the death of an accident victim. A mob of more than 150 people raided the hospital and allegedly smashed some glass doors and panels with helmets before Brahmani Tarang police with one platoon force rushed to the spot and took control of the situation.

Sources said a youth Chandan Dalei (19) of a slum near the STI Chowk had suffered critical injuries after his motor-bike hit a stationary water tanker on the Hanuman Vatika road on Monday. Police rushed him to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) but his family members shifted him to the JP Hospital the same evening. However, Dalei succumbed to his injuries six hours later.

His relative Anil Mahanandia claimed Dalei was received at the casualty at about 5 pm on Monday and alleged that for a couple of hours no senior doctor attended him on the pretext that the patient was normal. “Around three hours later, hospital authorities told them the patient was very serious and asked them to provide necessary documents including Aadhaar card for admission to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). At around 11 pm, we were told he died,” alleged Mahanandia.

JPH&RCPL managing director Dr Chandan Bansal said the patient was received in highly critical condition and his treatment continued at the casualty having at par facility of ICU. Terming the mob violence unfortunate he said, “The patient’s heart had stopped functioning and with CVR (cardiovascular reactivity) the patient was revived, adding despite six hours of tireless effort of the medical team the patient could not survive.”

He refuted allegations of medical negligence and delayed treatment stating that the patient’s BSKY card was blocked but his treatment started immediately. “Everything was recorded through the casualty’s surveillance cameras and those can be checked,” Dr Bansal said.He appealed the Sundargarh district administration to provide a fear-free environment to doctors, para-medics and medical institutions for effective functioning.

On Tuesday, the RN Pali police handed over the body to the bereaved family after autopsy.Meanwhile, no case was registered against the mob at Brahmani Tarang police station till this report was filed. Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said appropriate action would be taken on receipt of written complaint from the hospital management.

