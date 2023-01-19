Home States Odisha

People of Odisha will reject BJP for its anti-people policies: BJD

Mohanty alleged that the leaders of state BJP never fight for ensuring the rights of poor people of the state.

Published: 19th January 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the war of words between BJD and BJP has intensified ahead of the 2024 elections, the regional outfit on Wednesday targeted the latter and said that it has failed to work out a strategy in the state to gain the confidence of the people.

Addressing a media conference here, party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the only aim of BJP is to acquire power by politicising different issues and the saffron outfit does not have any motive to work for the people. Alleging that decisions taken by the Centre has always deprived the poor people of their rights, Mohanty said delaying release of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana houses and stopping the Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojana are examples.

Mohanty alleged that the leaders of state BJP never fight for ensuring the rights of poor people of the state. People of the state are aware of this and have rejected the party in panchayat, urban local body elections and by-election to state Assembly seats. The people of the state will continue to reject the BJP in future for its anti-people policies, he added.

